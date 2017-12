Scarborough’s answer to Clark Griswold has done it again.

Like the Chevy Chase’s character in the much-loved festive favourite Tony Baker has decorated his Sea View Crescent home in thousands of lights and decorations.

By Richard Ponter

As usual, Tony is raising money for Yorkshire Air Ambulance with his annual display of illuminations.

Tony Baker