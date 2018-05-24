Is your teacher the best in class for our awards?

Who has been going the extra mile in classrooms across Scarborough and Filey? Now is your chance to place your nomination for the prestigious Teacher of the Year award.

Every year The Scarborough News invite local youngsters to vote for their top teacher.

We want to hear about all those special educators who make the effort to go the extra mile to make a difference in schools in the Scarborough and Filey area.

The annual awards aims to highlight the difference that our teachers can make to the lives of pupils.

Last year’s winner was Michaela Chalk, an early years lead teacher, who was the first Filey-based recipient of the award.

Mrs Chalk, who had been based at Filey CR Nursery and Infants Academy for eight years, said: “Many thanks for this wonderful award, I cannot stop smiling.

“I am absolutely shocked and stunned. I have the best job in the world.

“The children make every day worthwhile.” Her nominees described her as a “real-life superhero” and commended her for providing “the best start to school life”.

Another said “she has transformed the nursery school over her time and always looks out for every child”.

Previous winners have been commended for taking children on special trips and letting their kind and caring nature shine through to always make lessons fun.

Teaching the next generation is an important job which takes a great deal of time and effort. The Scarborough News wants to ensure our teachers get the recognition they deserve.

The prize is a trip to Sea Life Scarborough for the whole class and a framed certificate for the winning teacher – and the honour of being classed as the best teacher by those who matter...the pupils!

Do you or your child have a teacher that should be in the running for the prestigious title?

To vote, fill in the form below and return it to us accompanied by a brief letter explaining why your teacher should win.

The deadline for entries is Friday June 8. You can also enter by email (subject line should read Teacher of the Year plus the school name) or contact us via our Facebook page to place your nomination.

All entries will be published in The Scarborough News and the winner will be announced at the end of the school year.

If you have any queries please contact us by emailing newsdesk@jpress.co.uk or call us on (01723) 860160.