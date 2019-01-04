It’s a hat-trick! Three shows at Scarborough Spa set to be sold out

The sold out signs are set to be put up for three upcoming shows at Scarborough Spa after a surge in sales over the festive period.

The news of Michael Palin being knighted in the New Year’s honours list has led to his visit to the Books by the Beach literacy festival on Sunday April 14 being a complete sell-out.

Comedy fans in need of a January Blues tonic are also being warned that there are less than 20 tickets left for Jethro’s show this coming Tuesday.

The Scarborough date is part of his new The Count of Cornwall tour and is the Cornish comedian’s most northern and only scheduled 2019 Yorkshire show, meaning Scarborough will have visitors from as far as both Wales and Scotland to see the great comic storyteller in action.

Despite being more than five months away, comedian James Acaster’s show is also set to sell out too.

After a number of highly acclaimed reviews and appearances on TV Christmas specials including 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Would I Like To You, only balcony tickets remain for his show COLD LASAGNE HATE MYSELF 1999 on Sunday May 26.

Jo Ager, General Manager of Scarborough Spa, said: “We are thrilled to be kicking off 2019 with the news of three shows being close to being sold out, we have over 60 shows already on sale for this year and we hope it’s going to be a bumper year with visitors from near and far.”

The last of the tickets can be purchased here or via Scarborough Spa’s Box Office on (01723) 821888.