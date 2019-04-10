Hoping to make a Boston, USA connection for their Round the World Teddy in May, 1997, are Barrowcliff Infant School pupils, from left, Josh Ireland, Kayleigh Beat, Jordan Deakin and Thomas Lawlor.

It's back to the 90s in Scarborough - can you spot yourself on these pictures?

From a ride in a police car to a sponsored skip, here's what youngsters were up to in and around Scarborough in the 1990s.

Do you recognise yourself or any of your friends?

At the opening of the new extension at Braeburn Junior School in April, 1997, County Cllr Ken Hull joined up with pupil Damian Wilson to cut the ribbon and open the doors to the school's new building.

1. Opening doors to extension

Hinderwell School pupil Ashley Short got to ride in Sgt Keith Hughes' police car, along with his mum, Julie, after winning a raffle at the school back in November, 1995.

2. It's okay, mum, I got a lift home\!

In March, 1995, Gavin Barnes, centre, got in some last minute practice for the Filey School sponsored skip, watched by fellow pupils, from left, David Hart, Ashley Gray, Sarah Swift, Adrain Tuck and Lora Black.

3. Skipping school in Filey\!

Hunmanby County Primary School came second in a competition for video making with their video of The History of the Greek Olympics in November, 1997. BBC representative, Chris Hughes, left, presented the certificates and prizes to those involved: Year Four teacher Helen Dean, Video Supervisor Dave Blaker, and pupils Emily Stead, Matthew Breffitt and Mark Lovitt.

4. Hunmanby video stars

