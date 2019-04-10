It's back to the 90s in Scarborough - can you spot yourself on these pictures?

In March, 1995, Gavin Barnes, centre, got in some last minute practice for the Filey School sponsored skip, watched by fellow pupils, from left, David Hart, Ashley Gray, Sarah Swift, Adrain Tuck and Lora Black.
Hunmanby County Primary School came second in a competition for video making with their video of The History of the Greek Olympics in November, 1997. BBC representative, Chris Hughes, left, presented the certificates and prizes to those involved: Year Four teacher Helen Dean, Video Supervisor Dave Blaker, and pupils Emily Stead, Matthew Breffitt and Mark Lovitt.