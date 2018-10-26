It's the light fantastic at Whitby Abbey this Halloween

You’ll want your camera ready for the Halloween light show that’ll stop you in your tracks.

Whitby Abbey will be lit up across the Goth Weekend and into Halloween, casting a new light on Bram Stoker’s inspiration for Dracula, that can be seen around the town.

Picture by Richard Ponter

And of course, it wouldn’t be Halloween without the Count himself.

You can see the story of Dracula brought to life before you, with a twist on the usual show.

The light shows see the ruins brought to life for three hours, between 6pm and 9pm, every night until October 31.

Tickets can be bought online from www.english-heritage.org.uk.