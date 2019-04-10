Itis Itis Rovers win North Riding thriller

Itis Itis Rovers came out on top in an absolute thriller on Wednesday night when they beat Thirsk Falcons 7-6 on penalties in the final of the North Riding FA Saturday Challenge Cup.

In a game that swung one way and then the other, it was Mike Barker's side who eventually lifted the silverware, completing a hugely impressive double for Scarborough following Angel's success in the Sunday version.

Rovers could have been dead and buried at the break in the clash at Stokesley, but they stuck to their task manfully and went in battered, bloodied, but level at 1-1.

After an early barrage of pressure, it was the Falcons who took the lead when Liam Cook drilled in an angled effort on the half-hour.

Keeper Jordan Lee had been at his best before this to maintain his side's hopes, then in the 40th minute a Thirsk header hit the bar and bounced away.

But right on half-time, a scramble in the box was finished off by Jack Ramos from close range to haul Rovers back on terms.

After another good stop from Lee, Rovers began to stretch the Falcons with their pace, and just after the hour Sam Pickard lashed home a volley from the edge of the box to move the Scarborough side ahead.

Rovers looked to have got their game management down to a tee, but deep in second-half injury time disaster looked to have struck.

Keeper Lee and Pickard both tried to clear their lines, but the ball ricocheted off Pickard and rolled agonisingly over the line and into the goal to send the game to the dreaded shoot-out.

There was plenty of toing and froing during a marathon penalty contest, but in the end it was Lee who made the decisive save to start the Rovers celebrations.