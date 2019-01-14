James Walshaw backing Scarborough Athletic to press on after positivity push

James Walshaw has revealed that a few positive words from boss Steve Kittrick played a big part in turning around Scarborough Athletic's ailing form.

Boro have gone from slumping out of the promotion race to turning things around with two excellent wins against Hednesford and Warrington.

And now the 34-year-old frontman is backing Boro to continue their Evo-Stik Premier resurgence.

"We were in a bad run of form and a lot will be said about Mark Hume leaving and Chris Bolder coming in," he said.

"We just drew a line in the sand under what had come before us and the gaffer told us that we have to be more positive in everything that we do.

"He also told us that we have to just go out, express ourselves and enjoy our football, that has been the case over the past few weeks.

"Football is strange, when you are losing games it really isn't fun. When a goal goes in the heads drop.

"Now as a group we are looking forward to games again, long may that continue."

Walshaw is also pleased to be receiving the ball to feet once ago after a period of frustrating long-ball football.

"I think that Watto (Ryan Watson) coming in has also had a big effect on things, he is a big player who has really bolstered the midfield," he added.

"Before I was being told to stay near the centre-halves, but now I'm allowed to find those pockets again.

"We went through a period of lumping it long and I was having to battle it out with the centre-halves..

"It is easier on my body when I get the ball into my feet and it also allows me to do my thing, which is twisting and turning and hopefully getting chances in the box."

After a short barren spell, Walshaw is now back among the goals and he has leapt back up to the head of the division's top-scoring list.

He said: "I went through a period of not scoring, it was a time when we weren't creating many chances.

"Luck wasn't on our side, which is what you find when you are in a dip in form.

"I don't tend to look at the top goalscorer lists when things like that happen, but I'm scoring again now, which is nice.

"For as long as I can remember I've either been in the team of the year or won the golden boot, I'd love that to continue, but obviously I'd sacrifice that for us to win promotion this season.

"There were a few chances that I fluffed recently when I went through one-on-one and you start to doubt yourself.

"So it was nice to score the goal on Saturday against Warrington. I always knew that I was going to lob the keeper, especially when he didn't come out.

"Ross Killock predicted that I'd score and we'd win on the way over in the car, hopefully Mystic Ross will keep getting them right."

Boro face up to a tough trip to Matlock on Saturday, but Walshaw is confident that they will continue their form.

"I've played at Matlock a few times, in the winter months it is always a bit boggy and a tough place to go to," said Walshaw.

"Their fans get behind them and they are just outside the play-offs, so they'll be wanting to get the points on the board.

"It will be tough, but on our day I'm confident that we can beat anyone in this league.

"We showed that against Warrington, now we just have to keep it going."