James Walshaw relishing chance to re-form link with new Scarborough Athletic boss John Deacey

The last time James Walshaw played in a John Deacey team he rattled in over 50 goals in one season.

It may be a touch further down the line, but Walshaw is now looking forward to teaming up with his former gaffer once again after Deacey took the reins at Scarborough Athletic this week.

"John has been successful everywhere he has been. For me it is a good appointment and I think it will be for the club as well," he said.

"I've seen a few interviews John has done since taking over and he's talked about the football he wants to play and how he wants to get the ball down. That should definitely be a few boxes ticked.

"The training sessions he puts on will reflect that. The way he sets up and his whole demeanour is about attacking play and creating chances, which suits me down to the ground.

"He comes with a fresh approach and fresh ideas, hopefully that will give us players a kick up the backside.

"I spoke to him when he got the job because he was a manager I enjoyed working for at Farsley.

"I came in for a bit of stick after a couple of soft red cards when I was there and he backed me, which is what you need as a player.

"I am looking forward to playing for him again. When we were at Farsley together I scored over 50 goals because we created so many chances. I hope that starts again on Saturday."

Walshaw and his teammates have been going through a tough time of things since they stormed to the top of the Evo-Stik Premier earlier in the season.

Boro's top scorer thinks that they all need to get back to basics to put things right once again.

He added: "I've been at clubs where we have been in a rut and then come out of the other side, but I've never known anything like this in my whole career.

"It has been a really difficult time, but it is up to us players to get us out of it.

"You have to concentrate on the next game, get a positive result and turn in a positive performance.

"Everything has to be stripped back, starting with work-rate. If you make a bad pass, then go and win it back.

"You have to win your headers and win your tackles, once you've done that the confidence will come. We have to do that from one through to 11."

There are only a few weeks remaining on Walshaw's contract at the club, but with Deacey coming into the fold, the striker is keen to continue his adventure at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

"My contract is up after the final game of the season, I haven't really put much thought into what goes on after that," he said.

"The rest is up to the club really, but with John coming in I'd like to have a sit down and see what they say because I would like to stay at Scarborough Athletic."