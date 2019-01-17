James Williamson looking to continue development at Scarborough Athletic

James Williamson feels that his footballing development will continue to gather pace after switching to the Flamingo Land Stadium.

The defender has joined Scarborough Athletic from Evo-Stik Premier rivals North Ferriby United and he is set to slot straight into the squad for Saturday's trip to Matlock Town.

"I'm really looking forward to it," said Williamson.

"I spoke to Ferriby's manager Paul Foot after I left and he told me that there are some good lads in the dressing room and he was very complimentary about the club.

"I know Lofty (Luke Lofts) and Jamie (Forrester), I also grew up in the same village as Will Annan.

"I'm looking forward to working with Chris Bolder again. He was unfortunate to be sacked as manager of North Ferriby because he worked wonders with the lads.

"I really liked his style of coaching and man management, he played a big part in my development as a player."

Williamson is also looking forward to sampling football at the right end of the table after battling away with basement boys Ferriby in the early stages of the campaign.

He added: "It has been hard at Ferriby because we've been struggling this season.

"You start games thinking we can win this one, but then the goal goes in and everybody's head goes down again.

"I want to get back to that winning mentality and I'm looking forward to that at Scarborough.

"I watched Saturday's game against Warrington and the lads put on a really professional job.

"You could see how much it meant to them afterwards, especially after what must have been a few frustrating weeks."

Having played against the majority of the teams in the division this season, Williamson is happy that Boro are right up there with the best.

"Scarborough are right up there, definitely," he said.

"South Shields and a few other side are difficult to play against, but from a defensive point of view, turning out against players like James Walshaw and Michael Coulson isn't an easy task.

"At Ferriby it was difficult because you'd clear your lines and then the ball would come straight back at you.

"Scarborough like to play their football, so that takes the pressure off you a lot.

"I know that it won't be easy to break into this team, but that will be more experience for me and further development.

"I'd be in the starting 11 most weeks at Ferriby, whereas here I'll have to dig in and do my best, the rest will be up to the manager."