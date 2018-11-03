Jasmine’s photo in frame for top award

A teenager with the Army Cadet Force in Scarborough has won her category in the British Army’s annual national Photographic Competition.

Corporal Jasmine Roper, 17, who attends Scarborough UTC, has set her sights on joining the Corps of the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers.

Jasmine's self portrait image.

Jasmine was delighted to receive the top award but also explained how her success had kept a winning tradition.

She said: “Winning the Cadetlife category competition was amazing and I had an incredible day at the Imperial War Museum.

“It was particularly special as the category has only been open for two years and both years the National Champion has come from my detachment in Scarborough, as our Cadet Sergeant Major Jessica Tappenden-Rowell took the prestigious award in 2017.

“At 17 years of age I am having an incredible final year as a cadet, having travelled to South Africa as one of the Duke of Westminster Award finalists and going skiing in Bavaria.”

Having completed her bronze and silver awards in the Duke of Edinburgh Awards Jasmine is now hoping to achieve a clean sweep with her Gold award. Jasmine also has the St John Ambulance First Aid Certificate for Emergency First Aid at Work.