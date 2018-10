A retirement living community in Scarborough raised a tasty £500 for Macmillan Cancer Support by taking part in the cancer charity’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.

Sanctuary Retirement Living’s Jazz Court, which is based on Ashmead Square in Eastfield, raised the funds with a coffee morning that offered homemade cakes and fresh coffee.

