Jess has her designs on fantastic sculpture

George Pindar School student Jess Wallace has had her great sculpture design brought to life as competition prize.

McCain Foods set the students an exciting challenge by asking them to design a sculpture that would incorporate cycling and recycling, as well as Yorkshire and The Coast for the Tour de Yorkshire.

Jess with the sculpture and runners-up Lian McCann and Lily Glover.

Jess nailed the brief by using the big yellow Y for Yorkshire as an ice cream cone, bicycle wheels as scoops of ice cream, cogs and pedals as sprinkles and driftwood as a flake.

Her design was chosen from 53 entries by Charlotte Pick at McCain’s and Matt Carter at H C Design. Matt built the sculpture and the finished three metre high result of her work can be seen at the McCain site on Cayton Low Road.

Jess and the two runners-up Liam McCann and Lily Glover were invited to the unveiling before race day.

Jess said: “It was bigger and better than I ever expected. I was so excited when I saw how good it looked.

“I couldn’t quite believe that I had won.”