Jimmy Carr on way back to Sarborough Spa: Tickets on sale Friday

Jimmy Carr’s new tour will visit Scarborough Spa in 2020.

The host of 8 out of 10 Cats will return to the Grand Hall for the fourth time with Terribly Funny on Friday July 3 2020.

Speaking about the new tour, Jimmy said: “The new show contains jokes about all kinds of terrible things. Terrible things that might have affected you or people you know and love.

“But they’re just jokes they are not the terrible things. Having political correctness at a comedy show is like having health and safety at a rodeo. Now you’ve been warned, buy a ticket.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday October 26 at 10am from Scarborough Spa’s box office (01723) 821888 and website www.scarboroughspa.co.uk

Comedy fans don’t have to wait until 2020 for more top comedians to visit the South Bay venue with Jason Manford (November 28 ), Iain Stirling (November 29), Ross Noble (December 2), Roy Chubby Brown (December 7) and Cornish Comic Jethro (8 January) all bringing their latest tours to the venue in the next couple of months.