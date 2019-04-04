JOHN DEACEY: Scarborough Athletic are still in the play-off race

Mentality will be a big thing for us on Saturday and going forward.

As well as that, it is down to putting the effort in. If the lads do that then, as the old saying goes, the cream will rise to the top.

We have got some talented players at this club, it is only a few months ago that they were top of the league and flying.

The mentality has to be spot on though, a lot of them just need that confidence putting back into their games.

It is down to a little bit of guidance, relaxation and positivity.

It also needs to be enjoyable again, that is so important in football.

It may be difficult, but there is still an outside chance of this club making the play-offs.

When I was at Farsley we needed to win the last six games to get into the Conference North play-offs and we did it.

Harrogate Town crumbled and we were eventually promoted into the Conference.

You have to see what other sides have and what they do.

It is like the Grand National, you always get the ones that fall away in that long sprint.

It has been an interesting few days, but all the hullabaloo is over now, it is time for things to settle down.

I’m going to get all the players on board and go from there.

I’ve got to get on with doing what I’m here to do, managing a football club and progressing.

Saturday definitely won’t be an easy game, you don’t get any of them in this league, especially when your opponents are battling for their own survival.

You don’t get many 4-0 or 5-0 games, even when the likes of Farsley or South Shields play the teams at the bottom you find that they are a lot tighter than you’d expect.

I know a fair bit about Bamber Bridge though, they have recently changed their manager and they have one of the leading scorers in the division in Alistair Waddecar.

They do tend to play football though, so I’m looking forward to what should be a decent game.