JOHN DEACEY: Scarborough Athletic Under-19s are doing the club proud

It is fantastic to see how successful the Under-19s have been throughout this season.

And what makes it better is the fact that a lot of the squad are still able to play Under-19 football again next season.

I have spoken to Ryan Blott and Denny Ingram about things and I just want to say that they are doing a brilliant job.

They are football-minded people, who have Scarborough at heart, which is what we need.

We were having a look at a few of the Under-19s in training on Wednesday in a 11 v 11 practice match.

That gave us the chance to cast our eyes over them and the rest of the squad in a game situation.

We already have Flynn McNaughton with the first team, he is a player we think very highly of.

I’d have liked to get him on the pitch at Bamber Bridge on Saturday, but it was more about shoring things up and keeping the result.

Flynn is coming back from a long injury lay-off, so it is about being careful with things, but his time will definitely come.

We will also be bringing Matty Bowman back into contention at Warrington on Saturday, he is another good young player.

Matty Dixon and Jamie Forrester were both poorly last weekend, and they come back into what looks to be a full-strength squad.

There were good points and bad points from Saturday’s game at Bamber Bridge, this gave us positives and negatives to go through at training, ahead of what will be a real humdinger against Warrington.

I know their talisman Tony Gray well and I know their manager Paul Carden, both as a player and having managed against him in the past.

This is a testing fixture and we have to prepare properly for it.

I watched Warrington at Whitby on Tuesday night, then in the build-up to the weekend we’ll be sitting down and making a few decisions.

Looking at the situation, we are not expecting to get into the play-offs, but you have to keep trying and have a go at it.

Saturday will not be easy by any means because they are still hunting for the title.

But we will go there looking to pick something up and keep our chances alive.