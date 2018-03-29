Join in the fight to clean up Scarborough's coastline

Volunteers are set to descend on Scarborough’s South Bay beach to take part in a mass clean along the coast.

The Scarborough News has been campaigning to stop marine littering and cut down on the use of plastics.

The Big Spring Beach Clean will take place in Scarborough at 11am on Saturday April 14 and there are various other cleans on neighbouring beaches throughout the month.

Marine conservation charity, Sufers Against Sewage, is expecting 20,000 volunteers across the country to take part in a record-breaking 550 community beach cleans.

A Government report has recently projected that ocean plastic is set to treble to 16 trillion items by 2025 , so never has it been more important for people to come together to tackle this human-made scourge of the seas.

Dom Ferris, SAS head of community and engagement, said: “The scene is set and all that remains is for you to donate your time to the cause.

“The great news is that SAS beach cleans are also really fun, community spirited events and with 22 beach cleans taking place from North Filey to Bamburgh there’s sure to be plenty to choose from near you”.

In the last decade, Surfers Against Sewage’s Big Spring Beach Clean has grown into one of the largest and most impactful marine conservation actions in the world.

A spokesperson for the organisation said: “Surfers Against Sewage believe that this year is different, this year there is light at the end of the tunnel in the journey towards Plastic Free Coastlines, a light that recently became an explosion of ‘ocean plastic awareness’ thanks to the ‘Attenborough effect’ of Blue Planet 2.”

The Big Spring Beach Clean will convert this explosion of awareness into positive action by asking each of the organisations 20,000 beach clean volunteers to record and share the presence of millions of items of ‘avoidable plastics’ with the Governments Treasury consultation on single-use plastics as well as removing and recycling thousands of kilos of marine debris.

To find which beach clean event you can attend head to sas.org.uk.

•The Scarborough South Bay event takes place on Saturday April 14 at 11am.