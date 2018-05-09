Jones double books treble for Edgehill

Edgehill achieved an impressive treble on Wednesday night when they lifted the Scholars-sponsored Scarborough FA District Cup at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

They just had too much in attack for opponents Newlands on the night and pulled silkily away to bag a 3-0 win.

The game started with a contrast in styles, with Edgehill getting on the ball and probing, while Newlands looked to use their pace on the counter.

It took things a while to heat up, but when it did it was mainly Edgehill who created the meaningful chances, many of which being orchestrated by wideman Jackson Jowett.

It was Jowett who drew the first real save of the evening, with Newlands' Chris Dove getting down low to deny him. The keeper was then quick to his feet to push away Gary Hepples' rebound.

Dove was again at his best when he toe-ended to safety a Luke Jones effort after the dancing Jowett had picked him out in the box.

Those two once again teamed up as Edgehill took the lead on the half-hour.

Jowett's ball fed Luke Jones on the far post and he made no mistake to edge Steve Clegg's men in front.

Edgehill maintained this one goal cushion when referee Jimmy Sutherland blew the whistle for the half-time break.

It didn't take Edgehill long to extend their lead and it was Luke Jones who completed his brace with the second half just three minutes old.

The attacker cruised onto a Lloyd Henderson through ball and smashed home beyond a helpless Dove.

Newlands had the odd raid forward as they committed more men, with Dan Freer seeing his long-range free-kick saved by Lewis Maw at the second attempt.

But it was Edgehill who had the clinical heads on and Jowett added a deserved third after 75 minutes, shrugging off his man and rolling home from the edge of the box.

Edgehill continued to pour forward, but Newlands gritted their teeth and ended their goalscoring flow, though it was too little, too late.