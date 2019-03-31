Jonny meets Rudimental at Albert Hall gig

A Scarborough man enjoyed a night of music and meeting Rudimental at London’s Royal Albert Hall as a guest of Teenage Cancer Trust.

Jonny Parker, 21, was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia just after his 21st birthday.

The economics student noticed a lump on his arm when he was back home in Scarborough for the summer holidays.

At first, Jonny was admitted to an adult ward at York Hospital where most patients were aged over 60. He was then transferred to the Teenage Cancer Unit at St James’s Hospital in Leeds.

Jonny is now in remission and feeling better than ever. He continues to have blood tests but he feels confident that he knows what signs to look out for should the cancer come back.

The Teenage Cancer Trust invites more than 100 young people who have had cancer to the Ultimate Backstage Experience, during its annual week of gigs.

It’s an afternoon of being involved in a creative music workshop to help write and perform a song with other young people, a backstage tour of the Royal Albert Hall and meeting the performers before they go on stage.

Jonny said: “The people running the music workshop were great. I learnt the guitar when I was younger but I hadn’t played in years and it was good for them to give me some tips.

“I wasn’t that nervous, then Rudimental turned up!

“That upped the pressure a bit but it was an amazing experience and it was nice when he said how good we were.”

Roger Daltrey CBE, the charity’s patron, has been bringing together top artists and comedians at the Royal Albert Hall, since the shows began in 2000.

Christine Jason, Teenage Cancer Trust head of regional fundraising (North), said: “We’re so grateful to everyone who helps us put on these fantastic shows and put a spotlight on the thousands of young people living with cancer across the UK.

“Our annual gigs at the Royal Albert Hall bring together the world’s biggest names in music and comedy to raise funds and support young people with cancer.

“It’s an unforgettable experience for the young people and the performers.”