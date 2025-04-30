Joss Room hits superb 69 as Pocklington CC 2nds earn victory

Pocklington CC 3rds won their first-ever game in the YPLN.

Pocklington CC 2nds hosted Carlton Towers 2s at Burnby Lane and posted 220-8, Joss Room (69) led the scoring.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carlton’s reply never really materialised thanks to tight bowling from Pock and they finished short on 190-6, U15 Freddie Forman (2-47) the star.

Pocklington 1sts lost by 23 runs at South Holderness.

The PCC reply ran close chasing 257 but were bowled out for 234, picking up four points in defeat. U18 Will Atkinson (49) top scored with Cameron Mitchell (45) also in the runs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joss Room hit a half century for Pocklington CC 2nds

The 3rds played their first ever YPLN game at Hensall 2s and bowled their hosts out for 119, Ryan Kidd bowling a terrific spell of 5-40.

Pock raced to an eight-wicket win inside 21 overs, John Fiorentini (45no) leading the way.

Yapham won by five wickets in Division 1 Galtres at Easingwold 2nds.

Charlie Foster took 3-18. Scott Hardwick 2-23 as they hit 238.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Bradford hit a quickfire 35, before Jack Holman (102no) and Harry Gibbins (44) took Yapham to 242-5 in just 35.2 overs.

Yapham 2nds tied at home to Bolton Percy 2nds

The 9 men of Percy, made a reasonable 152, Tom Gibbins taking 3-34, Dan Edwards 2 for 26 and Pat Gaughan 2 for 22.

Mark Fairey made a solid 46, but Bolton Percy’s bowlers bowled well to dismiss Yapham with scores tied.

Two Yapham Ladies Hundred games were played at Tickhill.

Against Rockingham Colliery Yapham scored 129-4, Robyn Dennington making 44.

In reply Rockingham made 113-3 for a win for Yapham by 16 runs

Yapham were then skittled for 72 by Tickhill off 68 balls and, in response, Tickhill made 73-2 in 68 balls to win.