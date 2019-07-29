Julia Bradbury to Present Countryside Live in Harrogate this October

Organisers of this year’s Countryside Live have announced that Julia Bradbury will front the two-day event for the first time.

Best known for presenting BBC's Countryfile, Britain's Best Walks and Australia with Julia Bradbury on ITV, Julia is renowned for being genuinely passionate about the countryside and outdoor pursuits.

Together with her sister Gina, Julia has founded a free online resource dedicated to the outdoors called The Outdoor Guide (TOG), which will also have a presence at the show.

Fans can meet Julia at Countryside Live on the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate on Saturday October 19th and Sunday October 20th.

Julia said: “I cannot wait for a weekend of fun and games fronting Countryside Live 2019! Come along for live talks about the great outdoors, all your favourite alfresco activities and

arena shows, local food and drink, and to meet the charities and businesses taking part in what's set to be a fantastic few days celebrating our countryside. See you there!”

Show Director Charles Mills said: “Julia’s passion for the outdoors really fits with our two-day celebration of the countryside. We look forward to hearing her story live on stage on

both days and fans will also have the chance to meet Julia as well as enjoying a fun-packed family day out. Countryside Live will be bigger and better this year, there’s plenty of animals

to see and there’ll be even more activities for children – which will all be FREE once inside!”

Stray FM’s Will Smith and Nick Hancock will be back to host quizzes and prize giveaways in the Tipsy Heifer pub.

Now in its 17th year, Countryside Live usually attracts around 12,000 visitors across two days.

As well as family activities, there are 2,000 animals who converge on the showground over the two days to compete.

From horses to honey, pigs to poultry, sheep to cattle, pigeons to rabbits there are competitions and classes throughout the weekend. Elsewhere there’s birds of prey displays,

hundreds of stands to browse, horticultural classes and farriery competitions.

Changes have been made to improve the layout of the event with cattle being brought back into Hall 2. The White Rose Ring will continue to hold Ridden Coloureds and the Olympia

Ridden Mountain & Moorland section followed by a host of TSR (The Showing Register) classes on both afternoons.

The Main Ring will see the exciting Northern Show Cross Competitions return again.

Tickets will go on sale on Monday August 5 and parking is free.