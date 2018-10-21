Julie on care award shortlist

An outstanding nursing assistant from a Sanctuary Care home in Scarborough is celebrating after being shortlisted for the regional finals of the Great British Care Awards.

Julie Crayton, of Dunollie Residential and Nursing Home, is in the running for The Care Home Worker Award in the Yorkshire and Humberside regional finals of the prestigious awards next month.

Julie said: “I am so pleased to have been nominated; this is something which has never happened to me before!

“I was shocked when I heard the news but really pleased – it is so nice to feel so appreciated.”