Junction changes in Scarborough: 'create a slip road off Stepney Drive' and 'leave out the traffic lights', public say

Residents in Scarborough have had their chance to have their say on plans from North Yorkshire County Council to install traffic lights at two of the town’s busiest junctions.

North Yorkshire County Council is proposing to install traffic signals at the junction of Falsgrave Road and Scalby Road, known locally as the “Crown Tavern junction” after the pub located where the roads meet.

There will also be changes at the A171 Scalby Road/Stepney Drive junction where new lights will be added to synchronise with those at the Scalby Road/Woodlands Drive junction.

The Stepney Drive approach to Scalby Road will also be widened to two lanes, and the Woodlands Drive two-lane approach to Scalby Road will be made longer.

The plan is part of a £4m upgrade of four junctions in the town to “future proof” Scarborough for the anticipated increase in traffic in the run-up to 2032.

Yesterday the public got to see the plans at a consultation event. Here’s what some of those present had to say:

Former Scarborough Council Green Party councillor Dilys Cluer: “I am pleased about the lights at the bottom of Stepney Drive as it is very difficult for people wanting to turn right.

“The lights at the Crown Tavern will help people cross safely too. I do think we need to be concentrating on ways to reduce dependence on cars and I will be looking closely about how the plans will impact on cyclists.”

Ian Armitage, local resident: “A better idea would be to create a slip road off Stepney Drive to lead down to where it meets Scalby Road to ease the traffic there.”

John Hoole, who lives on Scalby Road: “I have told them that I think they should do everything apart from the traffic lights [at the Crown Tavern]. Just do what they have done at Manor Road, make the roundabout smaller, widen the approach and leave out the lights. The traffic will flow better without lights.”

Frank Wright, of Eazee Access: “I’m round the [Crown Tavern] roundabout anywhere between 10 and 15 times a day and there is never a hold-up but the traffic lights at Falsgrave cause bedlam.

“There does need to be a crossing or an island for pedestrians because it is a paint to cross, there needs to be a zebra crossing as they cost nothing to run. Putting traffic lights there I would bet my house will cause bedlam.”

North Yorkshire County Council will now take away the consultation responses to be examined before the final scheme plans are set.