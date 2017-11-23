JUNIOR REPORT with Scarborough RUFC's James Perrett

The Scarborough McCain Active Youth Rugby season is well and truly in full swing.

This season has seen huge numbers in all age groups in the minis (Under-Seven to 12) and micro (Under-Six) age groups.

The minis have had some good training sessions on Sunday mornings and also played a lot of fixtures against other clubs, which included some away matrixes and festivals.

This Sunday sees Scarborough hosting Driffield, Pocklington and Hornsea in a matrix for all minis age groups.

The matrixes are a great opportunity to test our skills and development against the surrounding clubs and also gives them a chance to play against some new faces.

Good luck to all kids participating this Sunday from 10.30am to 12pm.

Scarborough junior boys sides have had a good start to their season, playing plenty of games with some of those being close, well-fought games.

Our juniors boys have teams in the Under-13s, 14s, 15s and Colts (Under-17s).

All junior sides, except the Colts, play friendly fixtures. Our Colts play in a league set up with a set draw and teams to play each week with results counting towards the table.

Scarborough Juniors also consist of Under-13s, 15s and 18s girls sides. They mainly play in festivals with a few different clubs coming to one spot to play a round robin of games.

This Sunday the girls have a festival at Hull Ionians for Under-13s and 15s and the Under-18s girls play Selby.

They also play in a Yorkshire Cup competition which they are doing very well in so far.

All youth teams are still recruiting players so if you know someone who would like to give rugby a try please get in contact with the club.

Team of the month is the Scarborough Colts.

They are on a four-game winning streak and are sitting at the top of their league pool after a convincing 36-20 win over Guisborough on Sunday.

Scarborough were behind at half-time as Guisborough’s big forward pack dominated.

First points went to Scarborough in the second half and as the Guisborough forwards tired it allowed Scarborough’s backs to do some damage around.

Zac Kirk earned himself man of the match.