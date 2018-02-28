Just the spirit as Hunmanby firms make awards list

Two Hunmanby-based businesses, known for delighting taste-buds, have now been recognised for their excellent business acumen.

Wold Top Brewery, based at Hunmanby Grange, has been shortlisted in the resilience category, while whisky distiller Spirit of Yorkshire is in the running for the young business of the year prize.

The inaugural awards, which are organised by Yorkshire accountancy firm Garbutt and Elliott, recognise the best among the county’s food and drink producers and retailers.

Garbutt and Elliott managing partner, Russell Turner, said: “Judging was difficult because the calibre of both the entries and the businesses involved was extremely high.

“We were looking for businesses doing things in a different way and saw those who had bounced back from some incredible adversity, those who are ‘better together’ and those who are operating in a sustainable manner.

“Wold Top Brewery and Spirit of Yorkshire have shown their ability to navigate the world of business and thrive in an entrepreneurial and notoriously competitive sector.”