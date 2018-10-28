Justice centre raffle raises £200 for Breast Cancer Now charity

Scarborough Justice Centre held a pink raffle on Wear it Pink Day and raised a total of £200 for the Breast Cancer Now cause.

A spokesman for the event said: “A big thank you to everyone who donated a prize and bought tickets.

“We had prizes donated by Team Sniper, The Little Party Co in Bridlington, Leonie Raven Clinical Massage Therapy and staff donated various other prizes for the event.”

