Kebbell great sports at primary school

Overdale Community Primary School has celebrated a month of sporting activities with a sponsored run a mile. Children at the Eastfield-based school each ran a mile at the school in aid of Sport Relief, with prizes kindly donated by Kebbell Homes.

Kebbell Homes sponsored the event, providing each child with a certificate as well as prizes for the two highest fundraisers in Key Stage 1 and Key Stage 2. The firm has also made a donation to the PE department at the school which will be spent on new equipment.

Children show off a certificate provided by Kebbell Homes.

Vicki Logan, headteacher at the school, said: “We are extremely grateful to Kebbell Homes for their support to our children. The sports equipment will benefit every child.”