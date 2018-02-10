Kebbell show home for sale

The four-bedroom Hayling show home at Cornelian Fields.

The magnificent Hayling show home at Kebbell Homes’ East ield development is now available to buy.

Located in Middle Deepdale, the show home at the Cornelian Fields development is a stunning four-bedroom home with a professionally landscaped garden included in the price.

Priced at £269,950, the property is available to purchase with the Government backed Help to Buy scheme.

Linda Tillisch, at Kebbell, said: “The Hayling is perfect for families and professionals, offering a modern open plan kitchen/dining area, as well as a separate living area. This is a unique opportunity to snap up a professionally interior designed home, in pristine condition all ready to move in to.

“The homes at Cornelian Fields are in demand, so I would encourage buyers to enquire now to avoid disappointment.”