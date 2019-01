After two weeks of disruption, there is good news for Scarborough's fried chicken fans.

The town's KFC branch in Huntriss Row has reopened after having to turn customers away for two weeks.

A collapsed drain at the back of the building meant the fast-food restaurant had to close for a fortnight, but it has reopened today as planned.

It is open until 10pm and has its usual Chicken Tuesday offer - nine pieces for £5.99.