Killock and Coulson sink Marine as Scarborough Athletic stay in top spot

Ross Killock and Michael Coulson were on target as Scarborough Athletic kept hold of top spot in the Evo-Stik Premier with a 2-0 home win against Marine.

Boro, having thrown in Jamie McGuire for his debut and with fellow new signing Declan Bacon on the bench, were hit by a pre-match blow as Bailey Gooda failed a fitness test.

But it was Steve Kittrick's men who made the more positive start, with early chances falling to James Walshaw and Coulson.

The temperature soon began to rise on a chilly afternoon and this wasn't helped by referee Derric Wade, who seemed quick to overlook some very untidy challenges.

The man in the black should probably have given Boro the opportunity to take the lead midway through the half, but he shook his head when a Jamie Forrester shot clearly looked to have struck a Marine arm in the box.

After more gritty play, the prettiest of which was from Boro, the a scrappy first half was curtailed by the referee's whistle.

Just before his toot, Marine man Liam Hynes headed inches over the Boro bar, then seconds after the re-start, Steve Irwin's snap-shot was palmed away by Tommy Taylor.

Irwin was at it again minutes later, smashing a sweet drive just wide of the target with Taylor scrambling across his goal.

After these concerning moments, things began to take a bright turn for the hosts.

They took the lead just before the hour when Wayne Brooksby crashed a drive against the bar and Killock nipped in to bundle home.

Then a moment of stupidity followed from Marine defender Chris Doyle when he got involved in an off-the-ball incident with Walshaw.

After consulting his linesman, Mr Wade awarded him a straight red card.

A period of Marine pressure followed, as usually happens when a team drop down to 10 men, though they created little to test Taylor.

In fact it was Marine keeper Germane Mendes who found himself in the limelight, getting caught in an almighty mix-up with his defence and Coulson nipped in to add a second goal.

This was the 1,000th league goal for Boro and the one that wrapped up the three points.