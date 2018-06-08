Killock takes brother’s advice in joining up

Ross Killock’s brother Shane played a big part in the defender’s move to join Scarborough Athletic.

Ross spoke to Shane, who spent time on loan at Boro a few years ago, and those words cemented his choice.

Killock is now looking to push on in a Boro shirt after his arrival from Stalybridge Celtic.

He said: “Steve (Kittrick) gave me a call and won me over, but I spoke to my brother as well and he told me that it is a great club to join.

“Scarborough are a club that are going places, they are ambitious and are looking to push their way into the Conference North.

“I had a few offers from teams, but you had to look at whether you wanted to play in front of 100 fans or 1,000. It was an easy decision.”

Killock has been keeping an eye on the rise of Boro and now he is excited to be a part of it.

“Last season there was a lot of interest in how Scarborough were getting on, we looked at the results and I’m really happy to have the chance to sign for them.

“It won’t be easy next season because the Evo-Stik Premier is a good league where the fixtures come thick and fast.

“Scarborough did very well last season though and they have a good squad of players, who I’m confident willmake that step up.

“I’ve played against Michael Coulson, James Walshaw and Wayne Brooksby before, I can see them scoring a lot of goals next season.

“It is up to me and the other defenders to make sure that we keep them out.

“There will be plenty of competition for places, but I’m going to knuckle down and put it in during pre-season and work hard for my spot in the team.”