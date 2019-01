Police found 32 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine stuffed inside a Kinder egg after searching a man in Bridlington town centre.

Officers stopped a man in Blackburn Avenue on Saturday morning and also found almost £400 in cash and a six-inch lock knife.

A 25-year-old man from Sheffield was arrested then charged with two counts of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply, possessing a knife or blade in a public place, and being in possession of criminal property.