King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard tour to Leeds - how to get tickets

King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard make a return to touring and play Leeds in November.

For a band who released five albums in 2017, more than 12-months ‘off-grid’ seems like an eternity, but today Melbourne’s freewheeling seveb-piece return with Cyboogie, a stomping near seven-minute electro-shuffle that filters all that’s great about Gizzard through the Moroder-filter.

Accompanied by the regulation Jason Galea video, which sees the band cast as a bunch of identikit analogue droogs, Cyboogie is an addictive taste of what’s to come from the band who, for the most part, took a break from the studio last year after their record breaking 2017 which saw the releases of Flying Microtonal Banana, Murder Of The Universe, Sketches Of Brunswick East, Polygondwanaland and Gumboot Soup.

They share the video to ‘Cyboogie’ their first track in over 12-months. Watch HERE

Although quiet on the record front, 2018 was hardly a year of rest – almost in perpetual motion, they continued their unstoppable rise as their juggernaut of a live show grew, and grew, and grew with a mind-blowing headline slot at last year’s Green Man Festival, a massive sold-out US tour in the summer which saw them play their biggest venues to date, a brain-frying sold out Brixton Academy show, 2 gigs in Russia & Istanbul in March where they played in front of over 15,000 people and putting on the 4th edition of their annual 'Gizzfest' in Melbourne amongst the highlights.

As King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard gear up for an exciting year ahead, they announce their headline performance at Leeds’ O2 Academy, Wednesday October 2.

Tickets from March 15 at 9am: http://gigst.rs/KingGizz