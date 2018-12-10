Kingspan teams up with Lions to raise cash at pantomime

Building firm Kingspan has teamed up with the Scarborough Lions Club to help raise funds for those who are less fortunate at this festive time.

For over 16 years Kingspan has treated its employees and families to a wonderful afternoon watching the seasonal Pantomime and receiving gifts from Santa.

This year is no different with employees and their families going to see another show at the Spa.

Kingspan employees Samantha Whitaker and Paul Ellis decided to make this year’s panto even more special by arranging for Santa to arrive on his Sleigh outside the Spa after the Pantomime on Saturday 15 December.

Paul said: “It was a great idea to support the Lions, who give so much help to those in a less fortunate position.

“When we spoke to Kingspan, they did not hesitate in wanting to help support such a wonderful charity.

“As well as a donation from Kingspan for the Lion’s appeal, there will also be two of Santa’s little helpers with donation buckets outside the spa after the pantomime has finished.

“All proceeds would be greatly appreciated.”