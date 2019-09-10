Kitten thrown from moving car into traffic on A64 heading towards Scarborough

The RSPCA is appealing for information after a kitten was thrown from a moving car into traffic on the A64.

Members of the public witnessed the kitten get hit by several cars after being thrown from the window of a dark blue Ford Focus, at around 4.50pm on Thursday 5 September.

It was reported that the car was heading eastbound towards Scarborough and was being driven by a man.

It was reported to the RSPCA, who are now investigating, and police.

RSPCA inspector Tom Hutton said: “This would have been a very upsetting incident to witness.

"We are told by those who reported it to us that the kitten was a tortie and was hit by several cars on the road. Sadly the kitten’s body has not yet been recovered.

“It happened on the A64 near York around the Fulford junction, heading eastbound towards Scarborough, and the car was being driven by a white male in his late 60s or early 70s.

“The roads were busy at the time and so we are urging anyone who witnessed this to contact us on 0300 123 8018.

"We are also asking people who were driving in the area and have dash cams to see if the incident was captured on their footage.”