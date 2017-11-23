Kittrick delighted with board’s financial backing

Boss Steve Kittrick is hugely impressed by the intent Scarborough Athletic have shown by backing him to bring in top striker James Walshaw.

Walshaw arrived for an undisclosed fee in time to make a scoring debut in the 1-1 home draw against Trafford on Saturday.

He was top-scorer in the division above with Farsley Celtic, having hit the net 20 times, before Kittrick and the Boro board made their move.

“It just shows the intent of the club and underlines what they are looking to achieve,” said Kittrick.

“He is a player that could play in any team in the two divisions above us, and a good number of clubs came in for him.

“It took time and effort to get the deal over the line, it was massive for me that the board showed their faith.”

There had been a number of other irons in the fire, but Kittrick feels that the addition of Walshaw will be a key element in stoking their bid for Evo-Stik North glory.

He added: “It was always about adding a player that will improve the squad and take us forward, James does exactly that.

“Going forward we are now looking very strong.

“Michael Coulson has come out of the professional game, James Walshaw brings goals and Max Wright is a big threat.

“I think we are maybe one or two more players away from the squad that we need.

“But we are looking very strong across the board, which is hugely important.”