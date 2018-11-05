Kittrick keen to give Scarborough Athletic youth a chance at Redcar

Scarborough Athletic boss Steve Kittrick is set to give the club's youth a chance in Tuesday night's North Riding FA Senior Cup clash at Redcar Town.

After what has been a gruelling start to the Evo-Stik Premier season, Boro have moved to add seven of their Under-19s to the first team ranks and boss Kittrick looks likely to blood a few of these at the North Riding League Premier Division outfit.

Robbie Scarborough, Chris Pearson, Ben Atkinson, Aidan Thurston, Josh Wallace, Dan Ward and George Walmsley have all signed forms and they look set to play their part.

They will filter in along with the players that have pushed Boro to the top of the Evo-Stik Premier.

The Boro chief said: "These lads have been recommended to us by our Under-19 managers Denny Ingram and Ryan Blott, I know a few of them, but it will be a great chance to see what they are about.

"It will be good for them to come in and sample the match-day experience with the first team. They have the opportunity, now they have to come and take it."

Boro picked up injuries to Bailey Gooda and Luke Dean on Saturday at Farsley, in a defeat that saw Kittrick's side play their 23rd game in just 11 weeks of the season.

"After just 11 weeks of the season we have played 18 league games, which is just short of half of our league fixtures," he added.

"When you add in the pre-season games and the cup matches, it means that some of the lads have played in over 30 games and we are only in November.

"We picked up a couple of injuries on Saturday, but when you look at it, we haven't done too bad after what has been a farcical amount of games in a short period of time.

"It is hard on the players, it takes its toll, and it is also hard on the club and the supporters, who have been amazing during this time."

