Kittrick lining up replacement for Bolder by the weekend

Scarborough Athletic boss Steve Kittrick is working towards having a new assistant manager in place before the weekend.

Chris Bolder left the role on Tuesday to take up the manager’s position at National League North basement boys North Ferriby United.

This brought an end to a four-year spell at the club for Bolder, who was signed by Rudy Funk back in 2013.

Kittrick has had some interest in the job from inside his current changing room, though he has also been talking to a few other candidates over the past few days.

He said: “Ideally I’d like to have somebody in place before the weekend, that is what I’m working towards.

“Some people at the club have put their names forward and I have been talking to a few people that I have worked with in the past.

“If it is somebody externally then it will be somebody who can fit in to what we are trying to do.

“If it is somebody internally then it will have to be somebody who is respected by the players and somebody who can be another pair of eyes and ears.

“It is all about getting the right balance for the club, so you can’t rush into these things.”

Kittrick was sad to lose Bolder, who has been his assistant since the former Guiseley and Telford boss took over at the club almost two years ago.

“It is sad because Chris is a good lad and he was well liked by the players.

“He was a good foil for me because he knew what I wanted and his sessions were very good.”

Bolder has been busy on the recruitment front since taking over at North Ferriby, with one of his first signings being winger Craig Nelthorpe, who started the season at Boro.

The Ferriby boss has also signed Bridlington Town striker Brett Agnew, while his brother and former Boro, Derby and QPR midfielder Adam Bolder has also joined up.

Chris said about his appointment: “It’s a fantastic opportunity to work at this level. My immediate goal is stay up and we can’t think about anything else.”