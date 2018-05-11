Kittrick looking forward to big stage

Scarborough Athletic boss Steve Kittrick is looking forward to watching his side sample the big stage at the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday night.

Boro will do battle with Middlesbrough’s Under-23s in the final of the North Riding FA Senior Cup, a tie that boss Kittrick is really looking forward to.

He said: “The fact that it is at the Riverside Stadium is a massive bonus to us.

“Fair play to Middlesbrough for putting it on at their ground, we have to say a big thank you for that.

“A lot of our lads have never experienced a stage like this one, but I know that they will all revel in it.

We have lads that are obviously looking to make the jump into full-time football at some stage and this will be the perfect opportunity to show what they can do.

“I can’t wait for it myself, it will be a great day out for everyone involved.”

Boro will be without Luke Dean and Nathan Valentine through suspension, while Bailey Gooda and Tom White have returned to their parent clubs following the end of their loan spells at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

Kittrick still feels that Boro have more than enough to be competitive on the night.

“We are missing a few, but we’ve got a good squad of players and we’ll be strong on the night,” he added.

“Middlesbrough will play football and we’ll be doing the same, so that should make for a good game.

“All we can do is get out there and do our best, hopefully that will be enough.

“It is a chance to win another trophy, which would be the perfect finish to the season.”