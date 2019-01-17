Kiwi Cade’s delight at Scarborough RUFC's last-gasp success

Scarborough RUFC’s Cade Robinson has described his 83rd minute match-winning try against Huddersfield YMCA as “a moment to remember”.

Simon Smith’s side conceded a try in the 76th minute in their top-of-the-table clash with YMCA at Silver Royd on Saturday, but Kiwi Robinson crashed over in injury-time to seal a dramatic 13-12 win for the hosts.

“It was definitely a moment to remember, said Robinson.

“It didn’t quite hit me until I heard my name come over the speakers.

“It was a great feeling and a huge rush. The entire team worked hard together, I was just in the right place at the right time I think.”

Saturday’s hard-fought victory extended Scarborough’s lead at the top of the North One East standings to five points, and Robinson believes the men from Silver Royd are more than capable of going on and sealing back-to-back promotions.

Robinson, 24, said: “I think we are a little surprised to be going this well, but at the same time I think we all believe we are good enough team to be at the top, the results have proved that.

“We definitely believe we can win the league, especially after putting away some of the top teams.

“We just have to stay focussed each week and keep the momentum going, there’s still hard games to come and every team wants to beat us.”

Second row Robinson is loving his time with the club to date, having joined up with his cousin Sam Dawson at Silver Royd.

Robinson added: “I’ve been very impressed with the club and the players.

“Everyone has been incredible and welcoming, guys I’ve never met before are coming up and talking to me after games.

“ The facilities here are top notch, Silver Royd has to be the best club field I’ve ever played on and the atmosphere at home games just blows me away.

“The support from our fans is incredible, it makes you want to put that jersey on and fight for them every week.

“I’m definitely hoping to stay at the club for my duration in England.

“I feel like I’ve found my British family and I don’t want to go anywhere else.”