Knowles bags four as Scarborough Athletic Under-14s see off Beverley

A dazzling passing display from Scarborough Athletic Under-14s saw them romp to an emphatic 9-2 win against Beverley Town.

Boro started on the front foot when Kene Knowles gave them an early lead, before an intricate passing movement from right to left involving four players saw Knowles extend their lead.

Beverley immediately reduced the arrears, before a move started by the Boro keeper worked down the right and Cameron MacDonald was on hand to grab his first of the game.

Archie McNaughton’s free-kick was then fumbled by the keeper and Boro’s poacher MacDonald was on hand to head home.

Knowles grabbed his hat-trick when superb play and a pass by McNaughton found him in the box and he fired home before the break.

Rhys Hooson’s determination in the box saw him add the sixth before Knowles grabbed his fourth.

A brilliant touch to set himself up saw Ashton Peterson add the eighth, before a superb reaction save by Boro’s Ben Voase tipped a deflected shot over the bar.

Beverley added a second before a quick throw from Voase found Tyson Greening and he powered forward and passed to Hooson, who in-turn found Luca Mastrolanardo in the box to make space for himself before slotting home.

Scarborough Athletic Under-17s beat Mill Lane 1-0 in their full-blooded Hull League Cup quarter-final.

Jake Baldwin scored the only goal of the game midway through the first half, rounding the keeper after Jaydan Hindle’s flick-on.

Credit for this victory must go to Boro’s defence, particularly Cameron Anderson in the Athletic goal, who put in arguably his best performance in a Boro shirt, making a string of fine saves.

In front of Anderson, Finlay Marsh, Brad Smith and Nathan Parker were outstanding at the heart of Boro’s defence.

Scarborough Athletic Under-12s became stuck in the mud against a well-organised Beverley Panthers team, losing 3-1.

It took the Boro boys a good 15 minutes to adjust to the caked conditions, by which time they were 3-0 down with some clinical finishing from Beverley.

Some superb saves from goalkeepers Jay Shah and Harry Pinder in the second half kept Scarborough in the game.

The team battled well and tried to pull themselves out of the rut, given hope with Finlay Hopper’s fine display, which was rewarded with a sublime overhead kick into the top corner.

But despite dominating the last 20 minutes Scarborough couldnt manage to create any clear chances and the game ended 3-1 to Beverley.

In the Hull League Cup quarter-final, Scarborough Athletic Under-16s slipped to a 6-1 loss at the hands of Victoria Docks.

In a tough game for the home side, the visitors took an early lead which was doubled midway through the half.

Scarborough’s best player on the day Jake Reeves pulled one back with a lovely strike from the edge of the box.

After the break the away side went on to score four more and in the end seal a comfortable victory.

Max Wright also did well for Boro at right-back.