Knowles set to leave Boro

Scarborough Athletic boss Steve Kittrick has confirmed that defender James Knowles is leaving the club to find first team football.

The 34-year-old former Bradford Park Avenue man has slipped out of contention since picking up an injury just before Christmas.

Having returned to fitness in recent weeks, he has been left down a defensive pecking order that also boasts Sam Hewitt, Bailey Gooda, Danny Stimpson and new boy Josh Snowden.

Kittrick said: "I have had a good chat with James and he told me that he felt that he needed to move on because he wanted to be playing football, which is perfectly understandable.

"We have strengthened in that area since he picked up his injury and because of that he hasn't been involved in our recent games.

"If we can help him find a club or waive the seven days then we'll definitely do that because he has been a great lad to have around.

"James has handled everything very professionally and we want to wish him all the best for the future."