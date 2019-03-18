Krash Labs gets Lottery funding to grow service

Scarborough based Krash Labs has secured Lottery funding to help it reach more young people on the Yorkshire Coast.

More than £65million of National Lottery community funding was announced this month with Krash Labs among those making the list of successful projects.

Krash Labs is a community interest company that brings people and technology together, often offering opportunities for children with diverse needs to explore new skills.

It is an Ofsted registered out of school club for children aged between 6-16 years old.

The Krash Labs team works with young people who are obsessed with computers and gaming, providing them with a challenging and safe environment to learn and socialise.

Guy Baumann, founder and owner of Krash Labs, said: “The funding is fantastic news for us. This will allow us to take the successful model of Krash Labs and deliver it across the North Yorkshire region, offering the benefits of our project to a wider group of children.

“We work with people with a range of needs including those on the autistic spectrum, and with special educational needs.

“Our offering is very unique, and until now we have only been able to work locally in Scarborough.

“The funding will allow us to purchase equipment so we can replicate our success across Whitby, parts of Ryedale and the East Riding.”

James Harcourt, England grant-making director at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “National Lottery money continues to change the lives of thousands of people across the UK.

“From community-led projects that reduce loneliness and isolation to those looking at ways of tackling bullying and violence amongst young people, this quarter’s funding has one thing in common – it’s all been awarded to groups with the ideas, knowledge and passion to make the changes they want to see in their local area.

“Thanks to National Lottery players, people all over the country are able to take action on what matters most to them and their community.”

Krash Labs is based at the YMCA in Scarborough and runs all year round.

For more information just visit the krashlabs.co.uk/kids/ website.