Labour leader urges Scarborough Council to build more social housing

Scarborough Council’s Labour group is to push for more social housing when the authority meets on Friday to set its budget for the coming year.

Labour leader Cllr Steve Siddons will also urge the councillors to implement the UK Living Wage for council employees.

He said: “Recent housing changes in legislation and the likely merger of one of our key social housing providers with a neighbouring Cleveland social housing provider make this year an ideal time to relaunch a house building strategy that starts addressing the waiting list for decent homes to rent.

“Labour are proposing an ambitious, largely self-funding, programme of house building for the thousands of families who can neither afford to buy their own homes or rent a home of a decent standard.

“Labour are calling on Scarborough Council to initiate a programme of house building like that being adopted by almost 150 forward thinking councils in the UK.

“Instead of being known as the Low Pay Capital, by adopting this Labour proposal, we can become a leader in social house building in the UK.

“At the same time, the opportunity exists for the lowest paid Council workers to be paid the UK Living Wage of £8.75 per hour. Setting an example to other employers in the Borough, and making improvements to peoples living standards, will make the Yorkshire Coast an even better place to live, work and play.”

