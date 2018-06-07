Lacey raring to go after Athletic switch

Josh Lacey has revealed that the option to join Scarborough Athletic didn’t take a lot of selling.

Once approached by boss Steve Kittrick, the 23-year-old defender made a very quick decision to leave relegated Gainsborough Trinity and join league rivals Boro.

Now Lacey is planning to make his mark at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

“It didn’t need a lot of selling, as soon as Steve spoke to me I was very interested,” he said.

“A massive part of it was the support, how big the club is and how big the club could be.

“Scarborough are going in the right direction and after talking to a few lads that have been there before, I jumped at the chance.

“Obviously you want to play at the highest level that you can and I was playing in the Conference North last season, but Scarborough are a club that can get there and possibly beyond.”

Boro already have a busy defence, with full-backs Jack Johnson and Dave Merris committing for next season, but Lacey is keen to try and battle his way in.

He said: “You have to do your best and that’s what I’ll be doing.

“Obviously I want to be playing, but I also want to bounce off the lads that are already there. It is about working together.

“Team chemistry is very important in any level of football, if we have that then we’ll do well.

“I’ve played against Wayne Brooksby pretty much every year since I’ve been playing football, so it will be nice to be on his team.

“There are definitely goals in the team with him, Michael Coulson and James Walshaw.

“That will take the pressure off us a bit at the back because you can go out there and play your best football when you know that there is somebody that will put the ball in the back of the net.”

Lacey is also looking to break his goalscoring duck, as he is yet to score since progressing into senior football.

He added: “My goalscoring record isn’t the best, in fact I’ve never scored a goal in senior football.

“That is something I’ll be looking to change at Scarborough, especially if we go out there playing attacking football.

“I’ll be spending a bit of time thinking up a celebration for my first goal, it will have to be something special.”