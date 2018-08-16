Lady Lumley's School produce record A-level results

An important day in the education calendar has finally arrived - a day that many students have been awaiting since taking their final exams.

Lady Lumley’s School, in Pickering, has announced its A-level results along with the rest of the country.

Figures have placed Lady Lumley’s Sixth Form firmly in the top 25% of schools and colleges nationally through their record A-level results, with over 62% of entries at grade A*-B.

Headteacher, Richard Bramley, said: "Our students have literally put on their ‘A’ game."

Results include 13 A* and 44 A grades as well as 18 out of 68 students achieving at least 2 A/A* grades.

Headteacher, Richard Bramley, added: "We are proud of all our students. Each of them has had their own personal journey and even though all students cannot achieve the highest grades, they have each gained extremely creditable academic performances in their own right; testament to their hard work over the two years and the care and dedication of their teachers and support staff.

"Based on UCAS destinations, early indications are that the overwhelming majority of students have achieved the grades required to access their first choice of university.

"The students have demonstrated the highest levels of effort and commitment during their studies and these qualities have been paramount in their success and will set them up well for whatever they have chosen to do in the next chapter of their adult lives.

"Lady Lumley's School Sixth Form values the development of the whole person; we have seen each student grow as an individual and they should be proud of the young adults that they have become.

"We are immensely proud of them and the successes that they have had, supported and encouraged by the expertise of their subject teachers and support staff.

"We wish them well, and look forward to welcoming back the next generation of engineers, teachers, doctors and entrepreneurs - amongst others - over the coming years."

What are the next steps?

With amazing results of A*A*A, Alex Eddon and Meg Mansell will study Physics at Durham University and History at the University of York.

Having secured offers from a number of medical schools during the application process, Elisha De-Alker and Harriet Eastwood both achieved A*AA grades in their A-levels and will both study medicine at the Hull York Medical School.

Maurice Calton-Seal achieved A*AA and will be taking up his place at Leeds University to study Biology.

Chloe Tarry moves on to Aberystwyth University to study Human Biology and Health following her A*AA success.

Katie Henson gained A*AA and will apply for medicine for September 2019 entry.