Lambing open day at Humble Bee Farm

There is the rare opportunity to meet some new-born lambs – and maybe some calves – this spring at Humble Bee Farm.

The award-winning location near Flixton is a working farm offering glamping, camping and holiday cottages and will host a Lambing and Calving Open Day on Sunday 24 March.

There will be two opportunities to visit the lambing barn and hear farmer John Warters, known as Farmer Percy, describe how busy lambing season can be.

Guests can book online for either an 11am slot or a 2pm slot with a ticket price of just £2.50 per person.

Julia Warters, co-owner of Humble Bee Farm, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming visitors to our farm for this rare opportunity to learn about a key time in the farming year.”

Guests can book via the Eventbrite website https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/lambing-calving-at-humble-bee-farm-tickets.