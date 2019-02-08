Landlords prosecuted for failing to comply with Scarborough Council's Selective Licensing Scheme

Three property owners have been found guilty by Scarborough Magistrates Courts of failing to apply for a licence to rent out property within the council’s designated Selective Licensing area.

David Pindar of Hungate, Hunmanby, pleaded guilty to the offence and was fined £250, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £150.

James Garland of Howard Street, Scarborough, pleaded guilty and was fined £92, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £150.

George and Anita Westwood of Stepney Drive, Scarborough, pleaded guilty and were each fined £120 with a £30 surcharge.

Selective Licensing was introduced to parts of the Castle and North Bay wards in Scarborough in July 2018 as a way to uplift standards within the private rented sector.

Landlords who rent out properties in the designated area have to apply for a licence from the council. All properties are inspected as part of the application process and landlords

are required to meet certain standards in the way that they operate to be granted a licence.

This includes safety checks and having appropriate management arrangements in place. As of January 2019, more than 520 properties have been licensed.

The council approved an additional area for designation in November 2018, which will come into force in June. This area includes additional parts of the Castle and North Bay

wards as well as part of Central Ward.

Reflecting on the recent court results, Cllr Bill Chatt, Scarborough Borough Council Cabinet Member for Housing and Public Health said:“It is not acceptable that some landlords choose to ignore the requirement to hold a licence to operate within the Selective Licensing area. It is unfair on the vast majority of landlords who do apply in a timely manner. We will not hesitate to prosecute landlords who fail to apply.”