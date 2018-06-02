Landmark for Scalby School shop run by students

Last week saw the second anniversary of The Scalby School Shop, which sells mainly stationery.

Students are responsible for the opening, running and closing of the shop, which is open before school, break times and even on parents’ evenings.

The Scalby School Shop sells mainly stationery and is open before school, at break times, and even on parents' evenings.

Each student takes responsibility for turning up for their shift on time, for opening and closing the shop, and for handling money; which involves working out the costs and change.

Part of the original reason for setting up the shop was to promote numeracy through practical experience.

Many students now have specific responsibilities such as ordering stock, advertising the items sold, organising all the stock and keeping accounts.

A school spokesperson said: “The school shop has become a great asset to the school and its success is dependent upon the commitment of all those involved.

“The shop staff will be having a well-deserved reward trip in July.”