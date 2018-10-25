Large crack in Scarborough seafront wall - £17,000 earmarked to investigate it

A large crack in a retaining wall in Scarborough's Foreshore Road has been discovered.

The crack, in a wall near the Aquarium Top roundabout, and a road slip near Whitby are set to get more than £67,000 in funding from North Yorkshire County Council to rectify the problems.

Today (Friday) North Yorkshire County Council's Business and Environmental ServicesExecutive Members committee will meet to add the two schemes to its planned works for the winter.

The landslip is in Egton Road in Aislaby near to Whitby. Part of the road surface has collapsed and it is feared the situation may get worse as winter approaches.

The committee report notes: “The road [is] at risk of further slippage. Works need to be completed before further damage [can be] caused by winter tides.”

In total, £50,000 will be put towards repairing the road.

In Scarborough, the report notes that £17,500 will be used to examine the integrity of the wall in Foreshore Road.

It adds: “[There is a] slight structural failure of [a] partial retaining wall. Initial investigation required.”

The two schemes, along with two others elsewhere in the county, will be funded through the council’s Highways Capital Programme 2018/19.