Last chance at retirement lifestyle in Bridlington’s Chestnut Court

McCarthy and Stone is celebrating the success of its exclusive Retirement Living development, Chestnut Court, on Martongate in Bridlington, where just a few apartments now remain.

Aimed exclusively at those aged 60 and over, the development has proven popular with retirees who are keen to explore the many benefits of downsizing in East Yorkshire.

Chestnut Court, Bridlington.

The remaining one and two-bedroom apartments at Chestnut Court are currently priced at £149,999 and £249,999 respectively.

The two-bedroom property is available to buy outright or on a shared ownership basis through Heylo.

Liz Green, Sales and Marketing Director for McCarthy and Stone North East, said: “It’s fantastic to see so many people recognising the benefits of independent, low maintenance living and who have subsequently started planning to live their retirement to the full at Chestnut Court.

“Having already sold the majority of the apartments, time is now running out for those interested in securing one of the remaining apartments, so I would urge prospective homebuyers to get in touch as soon as possible, to avoid disappointment.”

Facilities at Chestnut Court include a welcoming homeowners’ lounge, ideal for socialising with new neighbours, leafy landscaped gardens and a convenient guest suite should homeowners have friends or family to stay.

A House Manager oversees the day-to-day running of the development, while a 24-hour emergency call system provides added peace of mind for both homeowners and their families.

Chestnut Court is hosting open days on Friday April 19 and Saturday April 20, from 11am to 3pm.

To register your interest in attending, or to find out more about Retirement Living in Bridlington, click here or call 0800 153 3716 or visit